Iloilo City pushes statue for Miriam Defensor Santiago

ILOILO CITY — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution pushing for the installation of a statue in La Paz district to honor the late Ilongga senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago.

The measure, filed by Councilor Rex Marcus Sarabia as a “people-initiated resolution,” urges Mayor Raisa Treñas to formally recognize Santiago’s legacy with a monument in the district where she spent her formative years.

Fondly remembered as the “Iron Lady of Asia,” Santiago brought pride to Iloilo and the nation through her brilliance, courage, and integrity. She served in all three branches of government — as presiding judge of a regional trial court, commissioner of immigration, and senator — earning international recognition for her fight against corruption and her advocacy for truth and justice.

She also became the first Filipino, and the first Asian from a developing country, to be elected judge of the International Criminal Court.

“Her unwavering dedication to good governance, rule of law, education and accountability continues to inspire generations of Filipinos, particularly the youth who fondly recall her wit and eloquence,” the resolution read.

Sarabia said Santiago’s life and legacy should serve as a reminder to resist corruption, especially amid current controversies over national flood-control projects.

The council’s endorsement of the proposal was unanimous.