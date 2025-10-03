ICI denies link to Task Force Kasanag in Floodgate probe, seeks NBI action

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) categorically denied on Friday online claims that it had sought the assistance of Task Force Kasanag International, led by a certain John Chong, in its investigation of Floodgate.

In a public notice issued on 3 October 2025, the ICI said a “misleading article” had falsely claimed such a partnership.

“The Commission categorically denies this claim. The ICI has not authorized, deputized, or engaged Task Force Kasanag International, or any group led by Mr. John Chong, in any capacity related to its investigations,” the ICI stated.

The Commission stressed that the report was “entirely untrue and should not be given credence.”

The ICI assured the public of its commitment to carrying out its mandate with independence and impartiality, noting that any official partnerships would only be announced through its authorized channels.

Citing the spread of “malicious disinformation” that undermines its work, the ICI said it would immediately request the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the matter.

It also sought the NBI’s help “to file the appropriate criminal charges against those responsible for spreading false and misleading information,” the notice added.

The Commission further advised the public to rely only on its official statements and verified news releases.