Hustle and heart at the G Day G Fair 2025

It was a full celebration of the best foodie finds and pure creative energy. Globe G Fair 2025 delivered it all at the BGC Amphitheater last 19 to 20 September, and for the first time ever, Globe Business handed out the GDay G Fair Courage Awards. H Proper Coffee Roasters took the Breakthrough Award, The Good Poison won the People’s Choice Award, and Lumi Candles was recognized as the Sustainability Champion.

Over 30 homegrown brands brought their best, from Baybayin Bags’ woven masterpieces to Sewn Sandals’ handmade kicks, and from H Proper’s coffee to W Bakehouse’s indulgent pastries. Visitors weren’t just shopping — they were discovering the stories behind the brands, feeling the creativity and hustle of Filipino entrepreneurs, and soaking up the good vibes of a community that celebrates local talent.

G Fair was also a learning playground. The G Fair Business Hub gave entrepreneurs access to experts from the Department of Trade and Industry and Go Negosyo, with workshops and panels on digital tools, e-commerce strategies, and ways to grow businesses while keeping their unique identity.

The fair combined business with fun, from kids’ activities and interactive booths to live performances by FINIX and SYNC. Raffle prizes from Philippine Airlines, GCash, and Lazada kept the energy high. Families, students, and young professionals came together, making the event more than a market — it became a full-on experience.

From artisanal coffee to glowing candles, woven bags to decadent pastries, every stall at G Fair 2025 screamed Filipino creativity and hustle. And the first-ever GDay G Fair Courage Awards turned the spotlight on the boldest of them all, proving that chasing big ideas, staying sustainable, and winning hearts is the ultimate flex. This was more than a fair — it was a celebration of fearless local talent showing everyone how to do business with style, heart, and a whole lot of courage.