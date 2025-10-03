Hacked Facebook account triggers UPV bomb scare

ILOILO CITY— Classes at the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) Iloilo City Campus were disrupted Thursday after a bomb threat—later confirmed as a false alarm—was traced to a hacked social media account of a student.

School officials said the Facebook Messenger account of a senior high school student had been compromised and used to spread threatening messages to classmates, triggering panic and an emergency evacuation. Classes were suspended as a precaution.

Responding to the alert, the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) deployed its Explosive Ordnance Division and Canine Unit to conduct sweeping operations. No explosives or hazardous materials were found on campus. Prior to this, campus officials and local police had already initiated initial inspections.

The ICPO Cybercrime Unit has launched an investigation to determine who was behind the account breach and whether it was a prank or part of a wider scheme.

UPV information director and instructor Gerthrode Charlotte Mabilog assured the community that the university will pursue measures to hold those responsible accountable. She added that security protocols are under review to prevent similar disruptions.

The student whose account was hacked will also be provided psychological aid from the university’s Office of Student Affairs, officials confirmed.

UPV said classes and operations at the Iloilo City campus will resume Friday, 3 October.