GSK, PFV push for collective action on meningitis

On Friday, 3 October 2025, the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Philippines, marked World Meningitis Day with a press event at EDSA Shangri-La. The gathering called for stronger measures to address meningitis in the Philippines, emphasizing its long-term health and economic consequences.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It is one of the fastest-progressing infections, capable of claiming lives within 24 hours, and often leaves survivors with lifelong complications such as hearing loss, seizures, and developmental delays. Children are especially vulnerable, as their immune systems are not fully developed. Nearly 40 percent of global meningitis deaths occur in children under five, underscoring the urgency of protecting them in their earliest years.

The event featured a panel discussion on the causes, symptoms, and nature of meningitis, as well as possible preventive measures. The panel included leading medical experts Dr. Jo Janet de la Calzada, Dr. Ma. Liza Antoinette Gonzales, and Dr. Edwin V. Rodriguez. Joining them was Marjorie Puro, whose daughter contracted Invasive Meningococcal Disease (IMD) at just nine months old, resulting in the amputation of several toes.

According to the Meningitis Progress Tracker, the Philippines ranked 32nd out of 194 countries in meningitis cases worldwide and 2nd out of 27 countries in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021. The panelists noted an upward trend in infections over the past four years and strongly urged parents to have their children vaccinated.

They also stressed the broader impact of meningitis on communities and the workforce. Survivors often require long-term care, rehabilitation, and educational support—factors that reduce earning capacity and increase dependency, creating additional economic strain. Dr. Gonzales added that outpatient fees, combined with lasting effects such as visual, hearing, and learning disabilities, can impose severe financial burdens on families.

The World Health Organization has projected that defeating meningitis by 2030 could generate over USD 100 billion in economic benefits globally. Improved prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of bacterial meningitis alone could save up to USD 10 billion by the same year.

PFV President and Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rose Capeding stressed the importance of protecting children early in life. “Meningitis can be devastating. No one should endure its lifelong impact on patients, their families, and even their communities. The first 1,000 days of life determine how a child’s brain, immunity, and development take shape, and when meningitis strikes in this window, the consequences are often irreversible. Protecting children during this period is not optional, it is our responsibility,” she said.

GSK Philippines echoed the need for systemic reforms. “Meningitis cannot be solved by science alone. It requires systems that detect early, health programs that protect the most vulnerable, and partnerships that connect global goals to local realities,” said Dr. Gio Barangan, GSK Philippines Country Medical Director.

To mark World Meningitis Day, PFV and GSK also joined the global “Light the Road Ahead” ceremony to honor lives lost and survivors living with the disease. The event concluded with attendees lighting lanterns in remembrance of those affected.

PFV further announced that it will co-lead a national coalition on meningitis with the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) and the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines (PIDSP). The coalition aims to align the country’s efforts with the World Health Organization’s Global Roadmap to Defeat Meningitis by 2030.