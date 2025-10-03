Go urges DOE to act on recurring power outages

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Wednesday underscored the urgency of addressing recurring power outages, urging the Department of Energy (DOE) to craft both immediate interventions and long-term solutions.

In a Commission on Appointments session, Go expressed strong support for the ad interim appointment of Sharon Garin as DOE Secretary, citing her legislative and executive experience as crucial to leading the energy sector.

“Allow me to make a record of my support for the ad interim appointment of Secretary Sharon Garin as Secretary of the Department of Energy,” Go said.

He highlighted Garin’s previous work at the DOE, including the regulation of retail energy outlets, facilitation of offshore wind permitting, and streamlining of renewable energy service contracts. “Secretary Garin is a seasoned public servant whose dedication and integrity have been exemplified in her experience in the executive branch as former Undersecretary of the DOE… She likewise brings with her a wealth of legislative experience, having served in Congress for several terms,” Go explained.

The senator pressed the DOE to confront the country’s long-standing electricity problems, citing his home province as an example. “In particular, po, parati ko itong pinaparating sa iyo, the province of Davao Oriental has long been grappling with unstable power supply, frequent outages, and inadequate distribution services,” he said.

Go stressed that recurring brownouts severely affect households, schools, and businesses. “Ang mga negosyo ay nalulugi, ang mga estudyante ay nahihirapan sa kanilang pag-aaral, at ang pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay ng ating mga mamamayan ay labis na naaantala,” he added.

He called for stronger collaboration among the DOE, local government units, and distribution utilities, while specifically raising the rampant cases of outages in Davao Oriental under the Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (DORECO). “Taga-doon po ang aming pamilya, pero hindi lang po doon sa Davao Oriental, sa buong Pilipinas rin po… Paano po ba matutulungan ito, Madam Secretary?” Go asked.

In response, Garin said the National Electrification Administration has already identified Davao Oriental as a priority for 2026, with plans to increase funding for cooperatives and upgrade distribution lines, especially in underserved areas in Mindanao.

Go concluded by reminding Garin of her mandate to prioritize the welfare of Filipinos. “Pakitutok lang po ito, yan naman po ang inyong mandato. Unahin ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan. Interes ng bayan, interes ng bawat Pilipino,” he declared.