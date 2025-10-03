Go tells AFP: Remain loyal to the people

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged the newly appointed generals, flag officers and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to remain loyal to the Filipino people and prioritize the nation’s interests.

Go, who serves as vice chairman of the Committee on National Defense, made the appeal during the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of key AFP members.

“I have only one reminder for you: prioritize the interest of the nation, prioritize the interest of every Filipino,” Go said.

He also asked the officers to remain steadfast in protecting the country’s sovereignty.

“As our first line of defense, your continued courage and commitment are vital in defending our country’s honor, rights, and future,” Go said.

The senator credited the senior officers’ heroism, particularly citing the sacrifices of uniformed personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you once again for your sacrifice for the country. During the pandemic, you were there serving,” Go said. “The Filipino people owe you a great deal, and thank you very much again.”

Go recalled his time as Special Assistant to the President under the Duterte administration, noting his role in pushing for salary increases for military and other uniformed personnel as a fitting tribute to their dedication.

He also recalled former President Rodrigo Duterte’s insistence on the salary hike, saying it was a “hard-fought commitment.”

Go has consistently advocated for the welfare of uniformed personnel. He is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12177, the Free Legal Assistance for Military and Uniformed Personnel Act, which institutionalizes free legal aid for personnel facing service-related charges.

He also co-authored RA 11549, which reduced the height requirements for applicants to the PNP, and supported RA 11200, which reformed the PNP’s rank classification system.

As vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go has also pushed for more support for the AFP modernization program.