Gen Z CEO turns smelly helmets into fortune

Faced with poverty, outstanding bills and a pandemic, Harold Denn Burgos, also known as Harold Denn, designed and invented a vending machine that cleans helmets and expanded it into a national enterprise.

It all began with a necessity.

“After I graduated senior high school, I didn’t study. I thought of applying for a call center job, but I didn’t go there,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE. “I was inspired to work under META — video production for monetized content. I became a breadwinner during Covid-19. But when my bills started piling up, I told myself: I need to start a business.”

Burgos, a daily commuter, was familiar with the struggle: Sweaty, odor-filled motorcycle helmets, or “amoy mandirigma.”

“It’s true. The helmet smells bad,” he laughed. “Why is there no solution? The hairnet or shower cap is not effective. So I thought, why not have a machine to clean the helmet?”

That is how GoClean Helmet Cleaning Vendo was born.