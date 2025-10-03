Fire displaces over 100 families in Malate

A fire broke out in Malate, Manila, on Friday, 3 October, affecting 70 to 100 families, according to initial reports.

Initial investigation disclosed that the fire began at approximately 9:24 p.m., originating from a two-storey residential structure owned by Apollo Mercadal y De Guzman, located at 2043-G Purok 3, Brgy. 705, Leveriza Street, Malate, Manila.

The structure, along with nearby residences, was primarily made of light materials, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The first alarm was raised at 9:33 p.m., followed by the second alarm at 9:35 p.m., as declared by FCINSP Demetrio Sablan Jr., Chief of Operations of BFP-Manila Fire District–NCR. Multiple firefighting units responded promptly to the scene.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., the fire was declared under control by FSSUPT Eddie Tanawan, the BFP Ground Commander. The incident was declared "fire out" at around 12:03 a.m. on 4 October.

According to FO2 Razhel Morales, Arson Investigator from BFP-Manila Fire District–NCR, the estimated value of property damage is approximately ₱500,000.00, with 70 to 100 families affected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

Furthermore, Ms. Witma Marzan, Barangay Secretary of Brgy. 705, confirmed that the Dakota Covered Court, located at Quirino Avenue corner Asuncion Street, Barangay T20, Malate, Manila, has been designated as the temporary evacuation center for the displaced families.