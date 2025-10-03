Experience elevated city living in Mandaluyong

Welcome to The Observatory — a 4.5-hectare mixed-use township by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), redefining urban life along Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong City, just across the Pasig River from Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Designed with residential towers, retail spaces and a modern office hub, this development offers a seamless blend of comfort, convenience and connectivity at the heart of Metro Manila.

At its core is the 1,700-sqm Sales Pavilion, a serene showcase of FNG’s vision: where Japanese and Filipino cultures converge and nature softens the edges of city living. It is more than a destination — it is a modern retreat where homeowners are empowered to thrive.

Yusuke Hirano, FNG Vice Chairman, mused, “Today, we are officially launching The Observatory Sales Pavilion, the result of hard work by our Filipino and Japanese teams, side by side, guided by a shared vision. When Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate formed this joint venture, we committed to bringing new value to the Philippines. This showroom is proof of that promise. Here, Japanese precision meets Filipino creativity, building something modern and lasting.”