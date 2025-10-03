Experience elevated city living in Mandaluyong

Welcome to The Observatory — a 4.5-hectare mixed-use township by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), redefining urban life along Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong City, just across the Pasig River from Bonifacio Global City (BGC).
Designed with residential towers, retail spaces and a modern office hub, this development offers a seamless blend of comfort, convenience and connectivity at the heart of Metro Manila.
At its core is the 1,700-sqm Sales Pavilion, a serene showcase of FNG’s vision: where Japanese and Filipino cultures converge and nature softens the edges of city living. It is more than a destination — it is a modern retreat where homeowners are empowered to thrive.
Yusuke Hirano, FNG Vice Chairman, mused, “Today, we are officially launching The Observatory Sales Pavilion, the result of hard work by our Filipino and Japanese teams, side by side, guided by a shared vision. When Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate formed this joint venture, we committed to bringing new value to the Philippines. This showroom is proof of that promise. Here, Japanese precision meets Filipino creativity, building something modern and lasting.”
The Observatory Sales Pavilion experience
The Observatory is on track to unveil its first residential landmark by 2030: the Sora Tower. Named after the Japanese word for “sky,” Sora evokes both vertical elegance and urban energy, drawing inspiration from the vibrant pulse of Tokyo’s Shibuya district.
Prospective homeowners can preview this vision at The Observatory Sales Pavilion. The journey begins at a welcoming reception area, anchored by a scale model that captures the full scope of the development. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows frame the space, offering a seamless connection to the outdoors. By day, lush greenery softens the city’s rhythm, offering a tranquil counterpoint to Pioneer Street’s lively flow. By night, the pavilion transforms — its warm glow casting lantern-like light across the skyline, inviting passersby into a moment of quiet wonder.
During the tour, guests are guided from the reception to the model units along a green path that runs between the two areas. This refreshing transition from enclosed spaces to an open-air haven embodies The Observatory’s mission of making complete, convenient and comfortable living experiences more accessible to the urban population.
Beyond the calming scenery, the seamless integration of the outdoors and indoors creates a sense of privacy conducive to relaxation, prayer, study and renewal. The design also reflects the actual plan for the 4.5-hectare township where walkable, open spaces are intentionally designed to prioritize safety, connectivity and ease of access throughout the community.
Following this, the Sales Pavilion experience continues with model unit viewings of the studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom configurations. Each highlights distinct lifestyles and personalities, offering aspirational narratives of how future homeowners might live within a modern haven inspired by Japanese design principles.
The studio reflects the modern bachelor with its bold, Shibuya-inspired energy and high-contrast palette. The one-bedroom offers young couples a spacious yet intimate home, balancing shared interests with travel-inspired accents, Japanese flavors and mid-century modern touches. The two-bedroom adapts to the evolving needs of young families, blending harmony and warmth with a serene Master’s Bedroom and a whimsical Toddler’s Playroom; while the three-bedroom embodies aspirational living, its expansive open-plan layout designed for entertaining, dining and leisure, reflecting a lifestyle of community, prestige and global sophistication.
Common to all units are the functional amenities and creative storage solutions that enable residents to adapt their space to their current stage of life. Among these are the genkan, a traditional shoe storage and entryway feature integrated into all unit types. There is also a pull-out counter exclusive to one-bedroom units, while a pull-out panel is distinct to the studio unit.
The Observatory Sales Pavilion experience concludes at the view deck on the second floor — a prelude to The Observatory’s panoramic views of the iconic BGC skyline from the riverside.
Complementing the experience, guests can enjoy handcrafted coffee at the UCC Mentore conveniently located within the space, as well as food trucks from MOS Burger and Coco Ichibanya, for a fuller Japanese-inspired lifestyle experience.
Staying true to FNG’s goal of building something both modern and lasting, The Observatory is home to a dynamic urban culture shaped by the up-and-coming generation. Positioned at the true center of Metro Manila, it stands as a vantage point — not only offering a clear view of the city, but also giving homeowners a broader perspective on contemporary living, with access to the next hotspot of exciting new trends and revitalized experiences.