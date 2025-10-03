ERC oks Samar wind grid link, NGCP to operate

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has cleared Lihangin Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC), a joint venture by Aboitiz Renewables, Vivant Energy, and Singapore-based Vena Energy, to build transmission facilities that will connect its 206.25-megawatt San Isidro Wind Power Project in Northern Samar to the Visayas grid.

In its 1 October ruling, the ERC authorized LWEC to build and own transmission facilities that will connect the San Isidro Wind Power Plant to the Visayas grid through the 138 kV San Isidro Substation, subject to certain conditions.

The ERC pegged the approved project cost at P1.03 billion — less than half of LWEC’s original P2.18-billion proposal — and ordered the firm to pay a P7.7-million permit fee.

Bid denied

The regulator, however, denied the company’s bid to run the facilities.

The prayer of LWEC for authority to operate and maintain the subject facilities is hereby denied.

NGCP operates, maintains facilities

NGCP shall operate and maintain the subject facilities to ensure and maintain the reliability, adequacy, security, stability, and integrity of the nationwide electrical grid,” it added.

The San Isidro wind farm is expected to start operations in February 2026. It will first link to NGCP’s Calbayog substation until the new San Isidro substation is completed.

The ERC said the project will help boost supply in the Visayas grid, adding that its approval will benefit consumers through “continuous, quality, reliable, and efficient power supply.