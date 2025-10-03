Education summit addresses challenges

The three education agencies — the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) — convened the first-ever joint national management committee meeting aimed at addressing various learning losses as well as other pressing issues across all levels of the education sector.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the meeting was historic because for the first time the country’s leading education agencies had merged to ensure that learning delivery was ready to respond to the challenge of disasters.

After conducting a whole-of-government relief operation in earthquake-hit Bogo City, Cebu, Angara went straight to the Joint ManCom, where he joined CHEd Chairperson Shirley Agrupis, Tesda Secretary Kiko Benitez, and Edcom 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee.

Together, they convened top officials from the three education agencies to tackle urgent concerns affecting all levels of the curriculum.

Solemn reflection

Benitez led a moment of silence for the affected Filipinos — especially learners — in the aftermath of the recent disasters, emphasizing that “it is after all [important to be a] resilient nation, particularly when it comes to human development that we are all gathered here today.”

During the plenary session, agency heads and officials focused on addressing urgent issues, strengthening public-private collaboration, and ensuring the employability of graduates across education levels.

The Joint ManCom also convened around 15 industry partners who underscored how closer collaboration between government and the private sector can better prepare graduates for the rapidly evolving demands of the workforce.

Some partners shared that they had already forged collaborations with public schools to provide upskilling opportunities for learners in their chosen career paths, and inquired how these initiatives could be aligned as structured career runways.

The Joint ManCom also paved the way for landmark agreements aimed at enhancing the quality and competitiveness of Filipino learners.

The three education agencies also signed a memorandum of understanding on data sharing, while Tesda and the DepEd entered into a memorandum of agreement to strengthen the implementation of tech-voc under the enhanced Senior High School program.

The agencies likewise reviewed the challenges and opportunities in the Senior High School Technical-Vocational Track, its linkages with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and the Tertiary Education Subsidy, as well as ways to expand access through inclusive education programs.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the Philippine Qualifications Framework, a key reform that harmonizes national education standards.