earthquake displaces tourism firms, workers

The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DoT-7) said Friday at least 80 tourism establishments and 711 tourism workers were directly affected by the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last Tuesday.

In its Public Advisory 2, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said the workers were employed in hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel agencies, and transport services.

It reported the closure of dozens of heritage sites, resorts, and cultural institutions that suffered damage ranging from minor cracks to total collapse. The DoT said it will support the rehabilitation of the heritage sites.

The agency made the announcement following an inspection by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Shrine of the Archdiocese of San Vicente Ferrer in Bogo City on Wednesday.

A team from the DoT’s infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), is in Cebu and has started inspecting the damaged century-old churches in the province.

“Our President led the visit to the Archdiocesan Shrine in the city of Bogo, and I understand that there are other municipalities whose churches have also been greatly affected,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement.

“We have already deployed teams from TIEZA, our attached agency, to do a rapid assessment and inspection, and we are endorsing as well to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the other relevant heritage agencies so that together we can ensure the restoration and rehabilitation of these symbols and living edifices of our faith and our culture,” she added.

Shrine suffers 80% damage

Among the hardest-hit sites was the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, which suffered 70 to 80-percent structural loss

The facade and roof of the San Isidro Labrador church in Tabogon collapsed. The Sts. Peter and Paul parish church in Bantayan sustained partial damage.

The San Francisco de Asis parish church in Balamban had cracks and fallen statues. In San Remigio, the Capelinha de Fatima replica was severely damaged. The San Juan Nepomuceno Parish recorded ceiling damage, wall cracks, and fallen images. The San Ignacio de Loyola Church in Medellin reported a complete ceiling collapse.

The Ala Mercedes Golf course sustained damage. The Medellin Tourist Rest Area suffered damage to its roof and walls. On Bantayan island, the Bontay Walk in Madridejos was closed due to damaged foot brick paths.

In Cebu City, cultural institutions, including the Museo Sugbo, Casa Gorordo, Kabilin Center, the National Museum of the Philippines–Cebu, and the Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House were closed pending inspections.

Several resorts in northern Cebu ceased operations, including Pofer Beach resort, Maayo San Remigio, Hagnaya Beach resort, San Remigio Beach club, and the Ogtong Cave resort in Sta. Fe.