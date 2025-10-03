DSWD deploys P12.6M in aid to Cebu quake victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues its disaster relief efforts for families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu. The agency said its disaster response vehicles are now on the ground delivering warm food and clean water to residents in Bogo City.

The DSWD’s mobile command center has also been deployed to the quake-hit city to strengthen communication and coordination between concerned offices as stable electricity remains scarce in the area.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, 3 October 2025, the department reported releasing P12.6 million worth of relief goods, including 14,100 family food packs (FFPs) and 2,000 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said modular tents were also set up as temporary shelters for displaced individuals, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive during a situation briefing in Bogo City.

“We have also released family kits and modular tents. If we recall, the President said during the situation briefing in Bogo City yesterday that it's important for us to provide many tents because many of our countrymen are choosing to sleep in open areas out of fear of being hit by falling debris inside buildings,” Dumlao explained.

According to the DSWD’s Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC), a total of 80,595 families, or 366,360 persons across 106 barangays, have been affected. Of this number, 365 families (1,795 persons) are in eight evacuation centers, while 15,092 families (75,227 persons) are temporarily staying with relatives or friends.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian earlier announced that financial assistance under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program will be provided once local government units (LGUs) submit verified lists of all affected families.