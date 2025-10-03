Diplomats silent on OFW’s fate

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has been silent on the case of a female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sentenced to death for allegedly killing the child of her employer by putting the victim in a washing machine.

DAILY TRIBUNE's digital show Usapang OFW reached out to the embassy on Thursday for comment, but only received an automated reply, raising concerns among other OFWs in Kuwait.

“The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait appreciates your inquiry and will act on this as soon as possible. Please expect a response from the appropriate office in the embassy.”

“For further inquiries and assistance, do not hesitate to email us at this same address or call us at +965 2220 5571 (landline) or +965 6500 2612 (mobile/WhatsApp),” the embassy statement read.

DMW chief: appeal ongoing

The embassy’s silence was in contrast to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) which in an earlier statement said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac had instructed the OFW’s legal counsel to appeal the ruling of the Kuwaiti court.

Cacdac declined to say if the Filipina had undergone a psychological evaluation but assured that the Philippine government was mounting the “best legal defense” for her.

The DMW chief had also met with the OFW’s spouse and two minor children.

Cacdac stressed the case was an “isolated” one and did not reflect on the generally hospitable nature and good work ethic of OFWs around the world.