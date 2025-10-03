Diarrhea downs 300 in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Health Office (CHO) reported Thursday that at least 300 outpatients from different barangays have been treated for vomiting and diarrhea. Water samples from establishments and residential taps have been sent to the Department of Health in Northern Mindanao (DoH-10) for testing to check for possible contamination amid the spike in cases.

CHO chief Dr. Rachel Dilla clarified that the current figures are not enough to declare an outbreak.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are awaiting the official laboratory results from DoH-10. Once the findings are released, we will immediately inform the public,” Dilla said.

The CHO urged residents to boil drinking water, avoid unsanitary food sources, and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly while the probe is ongoing.

At the same time, health officials flagged a rise in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases, mostly among children in several schools and communities.

HFMD is a contagious viral illness that causes fever, rashes, mouth sores, and sore throat. Dilla advised parents to keep sick children at home to prevent further spread.

“If your child has a fever or shows signs of illness, please do not send them to school,” she stressed.

The CHO has activated its Incident Command System (ICS) to coordinate investigations, surveillance, and mitigation measures for both waterborne illnesses and HFMD.

Dilla called on the cooperation of the public, emphasizing that prevention through hygiene and early consultation remains the best defense.

She said CHO’s epidemiology division started interviewing admitted patients while barangay health workers were also instructed to conduct active case findings for onset of diarrhea in the community.