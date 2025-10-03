DepEd, CHED, TESDA unite in first joint ManCom to tackle learning gaps, workforce readiness

The three education agencies—the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)—convened the first-ever joint national management committee (ManCom) meeting to address learning losses and other pressing issues across all levels of the education sector.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the meeting was historic, noting that for the first time, the country’s main education agencies merged efforts to ensure learning delivery is responsive to the challenges of disasters.

After leading government relief operations in earthquake-hit Bogo City, Cebu, Angara went straight to the Joint ManCom meeting, where he joined CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis, TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez, and EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. Together, they gathered top officials from the three agencies to tackle urgent concerns affecting the curriculum at all levels.

Benitez led a moment of silence for Filipinos affected by recent disasters, especially learners, emphasizing that “it is after all [important to be a] resilient nation, particularly when it comes to human development that we are all gathered here today.”

During the plenary session, officials focused on addressing urgent concerns, strengthening public-private collaboration, and ensuring the employability of graduates. Around 15 industry partners also joined the meeting, stressing how closer collaboration between the government and private sector can better prepare graduates for the evolving workforce.

Some partners highlighted existing collaborations with public schools to provide upskilling opportunities and asked how these initiatives could be aligned into structured career pathways.

The Joint ManCom resulted in landmark agreements to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Filipino learners. The three education agencies signed a memorandum of understanding on data sharing, while TESDA and DepEd entered into a memorandum of agreement to strengthen the implementation of tech-voc under the enhanced Senior High School program.

They also reviewed challenges and opportunities in the Senior High School Technical-Vocational Track, its linkages with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and the Tertiary Education Subsidy, and strategies to expand access through inclusive education programs. The agencies likewise reaffirmed their commitment to the Philippine Qualifications Framework, a reform that harmonizes education standards nationwide.

“This is really a milestone for our country and for our trifocalized education system. This is the time that we will be together with our team for a common goal towards quality education and address the problem and concerns on the ground,” CHED Chairperson Agrupis said.