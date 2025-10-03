Daniel Padilla honors fans in emotional Seoul drama awards speech

It was a night of pride for Philippine entertainment as Daniel Padilla stood on the international stage to accept the Outstanding Asian Star Award at the prestigious Seoul International Drama Awards 2025. Dressed in classic Filipino elegance, the actor captured not only the spotlight but also the hearts of audiences with his humility and heartfelt gratitude.

A Moment of Recognition

Daniel, who earned acclaim for his role in Incognito under Star Creatives, began his acceptance speech by lifting everything up to faith. “First and foremost, thank you, Lord. I am truly honored to be here tonight to receive this award. Thank you so much, Seoul International Drama Awards, for this recognition.”

For the actor, this award represents not only a personal triumph but also a milestone for Philippine drama on the global stage.

A Nod to His Creative Family

Daniel expressed deep appreciation for those who helped bring his performances to life. “I want to thank my Incognito and Star Creatives family… my Star Magic family and my home network, ABS-CBN.”

His words served as a reminder that behind every success is a community of collaborators, mentors, and supporters working tirelessly to create stories that transcend borders.

A Son’s Triumph

In a poignant moment, Daniel turned personal as he dedicated the recognition to his loved ones. “I just want to thank my friends and my family for their endless support and unconditional love. Mama, I made it.”

The line, simple yet heartfelt, resonated deeply with fans who have witnessed his journey from a teen matinee idol to one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

A Tribute to His Fans

But perhaps the most stirring part of Daniel’s speech was reserved for his loyal supporters. “To all my fans and supporters, thank you for your continued support and unwavering love. Kayo ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito. Maraming salamat.”

In acknowledging the fans who have stood by him through the highs and lows of his career, Daniel reminded everyone that his journey has always been a shared one—an artist fueled by the devotion of the people who believe in him.

Daniel’s recognition at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 marks another shining moment for Filipino talent on the world stage. With his humility, sincerity, and undeniable craft, Daniel Padilla not only celebrated his achievement but also carried with him the pride of an entire nation.