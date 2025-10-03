Comfort and wellness for better sleep

Getting your beauty rest just leveled up. Global sleep solutions brand Serta, in collaboration with OUR HOME, dropped the new Perfect Spine Collection at SM Megamall — turning an ordinary mall day into a full-on comfort and wellness session dedicated to the science of better sleep.

The launch was more than a product showcase — it was an experience. Attendees explored the collection through hands-on demonstrations and sleep consultations, with many taking advantage of the exclusive one-day promo of 50 percent off.

Perfect balance for restorative sleep

What makes this line a total standout? It is all about the balance of firm support and plush comfort. The mattresses are designed to cradle your body while keeping your spine aligned — a.k.a. restorative sleep “goals.” Unlike your basic mattress, the Perfect Spine Collection was created to help you wake up feeling recharged and ready to slay the day.

Highlighting just how big of a deal sleep is, doctor John Andrew M. Yam, MD, dropped some wisdom at the event, “Sleep is essential to our overall well-being. The right mattress can transform the way we rest, directly influencing our health, focus and even our mood.”