Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (4 October 2025)
Rat

Love: There may be hesitation between you, it is better to talk about it face-to-face.

Health: Eat fiber-rich food for a more comfortable stomach.

Career: Someone will entrust you with a confidential task, do it wholeheartedly.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online purchases.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow pouch with a coin under the bed to strengthen the saving mindset.

Ox

Love: Someone might still be holding on to you, it is better to be honest about your true feelings.

Health: Drink detox water (lemon + cucumber) for a refreshing feeling.

Career: Today is a good day to start a long-term project.

Wealth: A payment from a long-delayed deal will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green stone bowl beside your working table to expand your client base.

Tiger

Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who is unsure, choose peace.

Health: Maintain cleanliness of ears, nose, and nails, these small details matter for health.

Career: There is a meeting or presentation you need to prepare for.

Wealth: You can earn by selling your own skills.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a white crystal in your cash box to keep track of income and expenses clearly.

Rabbit

Love: You missed a message from an ex, are you ready to respond?

Health: Eat porridge or soup if your body feels weak.

Career: The flow of ideas is good, do not allow delays.

Wealth: There is luck in referrals or part-time gigs.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a red string bracelet on your left wrist to maintain courage in business.

Dragon

Love: If arguments keep repeating, it might already be a cycle, time to fix it.

Health: Avoid cold drinks at night especially if you have a stuffy nose.

Career: You will learn something from a younger colleague, stay open-minded.

Wealth: The day favors launching a new product or service.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue coin pouch inside a drawer for a fresh start in cash flow.

Snake

Love: If you are at fault, do not delay saying sorry.

Health: Drink hot soup at noon to feel lighter.

Career: A new responsibility will arrive, you can handle it.

Wealth: There is luck in discounted deals and promos.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold coin on the altar to boost livelihood and attract more clients.

Horse

Love: If you keep avoiding opening up your feelings, you will only distance yourself from someone important to you.

Health: Use a warm compress if your back or shoulders hurt.

Career: There may be a shift in schedule or task, be flexible.

Wealth: Someone may approach to borrow money, think carefully first.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white pouch with salt on your working table to clear stagnation in your goals.

Goat

Love: If your relationship has been directionless for a long time, it may be time for a heart-to-heart talk.

Health: Eat high-protein food for energy.

Career: You may gain a new client, start with simple conversations.

Wealth: You will receive money from a past project.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place yellow paper under receipts to keep income flowing.

Monkey

Love: If it is all just jokes and flirting, maybe it is time to clarify your true feelings.

Health: Drink coconut water for hydration.

Career: Expect a surprise appreciation from your boss or superior.

Wealth: Today is good for looking for an extra sideline.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red envelope inside the cash drawer for continuous transactions.

Rooster

Love: There is tension, but it can be resolved if you both avoid raising your voices at the same time.

Health: Warm up your body in the morning especially when the weather is cold.

Career: One of your suggestions will be useful to the whole team, speak up.

Wealth: There is a chance of extra income from a passion project.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a green charm on top of your notebook to encourage creative income.

Dog

Love: You will receive a message from someone you did not expect, are you ready to reply?

Health: Today is a good day to change your bedsheet and pillowcase, refresh your sleeping energy.

Career: Work together as a team, you will be the bridge to lighten the load.

Wealth: Set aside even a small part of your earnings immediately.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a white coin pouch on the altar for continuous blessings throughout the month.

Pig

Love: Someone you know is suddenly being sweet, this may mean something.

Health: Avoid stress eating, look for healthy snack options.

Career: Today is a good day to resume a delayed project.

Wealth: An offer may suddenly come, study it first before accepting.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue notebook beside the cash box for creative and careful money handling.

