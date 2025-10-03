Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Rat
Love: There may be hesitation between you, it is better to talk about it face-to-face.
Health: Eat fiber-rich food for a more comfortable stomach.
Career: Someone will entrust you with a confidential task, do it wholeheartedly.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive online purchases.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a yellow pouch with a coin under the bed to strengthen the saving mindset.
Ox
Love: Someone might still be holding on to you, it is better to be honest about your true feelings.
Health: Drink detox water (lemon + cucumber) for a refreshing feeling.
Career: Today is a good day to start a long-term project.
Wealth: A payment from a long-delayed deal will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green stone bowl beside your working table to expand your client base.
Tiger
Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who is unsure, choose peace.
Health: Maintain cleanliness of ears, nose, and nails, these small details matter for health.
Career: There is a meeting or presentation you need to prepare for.
Wealth: You can earn by selling your own skills.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Place a white crystal in your cash box to keep track of income and expenses clearly.
Rabbit
Love: You missed a message from an ex, are you ready to respond?
Health: Eat porridge or soup if your body feels weak.
Career: The flow of ideas is good, do not allow delays.
Wealth: There is luck in referrals or part-time gigs.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a red string bracelet on your left wrist to maintain courage in business.
Dragon
Love: If arguments keep repeating, it might already be a cycle, time to fix it.
Health: Avoid cold drinks at night especially if you have a stuffy nose.
Career: You will learn something from a younger colleague, stay open-minded.
Wealth: The day favors launching a new product or service.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue coin pouch inside a drawer for a fresh start in cash flow.
Snake
Love: If you are at fault, do not delay saying sorry.
Health: Drink hot soup at noon to feel lighter.
Career: A new responsibility will arrive, you can handle it.
Wealth: There is luck in discounted deals and promos.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold coin on the altar to boost livelihood and attract more clients.
Horse
Love: If you keep avoiding opening up your feelings, you will only distance yourself from someone important to you.
Health: Use a warm compress if your back or shoulders hurt.
Career: There may be a shift in schedule or task, be flexible.
Wealth: Someone may approach to borrow money, think carefully first.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white pouch with salt on your working table to clear stagnation in your goals.
Goat
Love: If your relationship has been directionless for a long time, it may be time for a heart-to-heart talk.
Health: Eat high-protein food for energy.
Career: You may gain a new client, start with simple conversations.
Wealth: You will receive money from a past project.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place yellow paper under receipts to keep income flowing.
Monkey
Love: If it is all just jokes and flirting, maybe it is time to clarify your true feelings.
Health: Drink coconut water for hydration.
Career: Expect a surprise appreciation from your boss or superior.
Wealth: Today is good for looking for an extra sideline.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red envelope inside the cash drawer for continuous transactions.
Rooster
Love: There is tension, but it can be resolved if you both avoid raising your voices at the same time.
Health: Warm up your body in the morning especially when the weather is cold.
Career: One of your suggestions will be useful to the whole team, speak up.
Wealth: There is a chance of extra income from a passion project.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a green charm on top of your notebook to encourage creative income.
Dog
Love: You will receive a message from someone you did not expect, are you ready to reply?
Health: Today is a good day to change your bedsheet and pillowcase, refresh your sleeping energy.
Career: Work together as a team, you will be the bridge to lighten the load.
Wealth: Set aside even a small part of your earnings immediately.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a white coin pouch on the altar for continuous blessings throughout the month.
Pig
Love: Someone you know is suddenly being sweet, this may mean something.
Health: Avoid stress eating, look for healthy snack options.
Career: Today is a good day to resume a delayed project.
Wealth: An offer may suddenly come, study it first before accepting.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue notebook beside the cash box for creative and careful money handling.