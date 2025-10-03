Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tiger

Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who is unsure, choose peace.

Health: Maintain cleanliness of ears, nose, and nails, these small details matter for health.

Career: There is a meeting or presentation you need to prepare for.

Wealth: You can earn by selling your own skills.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a white crystal in your cash box to keep track of income and expenses clearly.