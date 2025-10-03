CHED, DOST push to bridge science disparity

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Dr. Shirley Agrupis raised alarm over the disparity in the Philippines’ science and research sector, emphasizing that the shortage of scientists may place Filipinos at greater risk of hunger, poor health, and vulnerability to disasters.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Balik Scientist Program at Hilton Manila in Pasay, Agrupis said that without strong science and scientists, the Philippines will remain “vulnerable, reactive, and dependent.”

Citing United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) standards, Agrupis said a country needs around 380 research scientists and engineers (RSEs) per million population, while the Philippines only has around 270 RSEs per million.

“This shortfall is not just a number. It is a measure of how far behind we are in building the capacity of self-reliance and innovation,” she said.

Comparing the performance of the Philippines with its neighboring countries, Malaysia has 769 RSEs per million, Thailand has 392, Vietnam 201, Indonesia with 150, and Singapore with 1,255. The CHED chairperson said the disparity shows how much ‘catching up’ the country needs to do to claim a place in the scientific community.

The Philippines also face looming shortages in STEM-trained workers by 2025, citing data from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), with 30,900 in Mathematics and 569,903 in Engineering.

For his part, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum said efforts are underway to bridge education and industry needs to encourage students to pursue science and technology fields.

“The issue now is how do we get people interested in science and tech, and that would mean… they would go to those kinds of fields if there is already a job for them after they graduate,” he said.

Solidum said DOST is developing knowledge and innovation ecozones with universities to link research, entrepreneurship, and industry.

“The focus is to combine science, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and business, that’s the way to go."