Central Luzon cops give real-time ‘Paolo’ updates

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) personnel actively engaged in ongoing disaster relief efforts on Friday, October 3, as Typhoon Paolo continued to impact and inundate parts of Central Luzon.

In its latest report, PRO3 stated that storm surges affected several provinces, including Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales, causing damage and inundating low-lying areas, which required evacuations.

"Our teams braved rains and severe flooding to ensure the safety of affected residents in all these areas, with a focus on assisting vulnerable individuals such as children and the elderly," said Regional Director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones.

He assured that PRO3 personnel are well-trained and prepared for any type of disaster, operating 24/7 under direct orders.

In Bataan, police officers from Mariveles and Hermosa evacuated hundreds of residents as the city was submerged in floodwater, according to Provincial Director Marites Salvadora.

Bataan police, Salvadora added, utilized rescue boats to reach affected individuals and distributed food, water, and other essential supplies to evacuation centers.

In Hermosa, PLT Jonathan Ombao's team reported that they are also focused on maintaining a police presence to deter crime and provide community reassurance, in addition to rescue operations.

Despite the relentless rains, roads in Nueva Ecija remain passable, allowing for the continued flow of relief and emergency services, according to reports from Nueva Ecija police.

Police are also monitoring key routes and assisting with traffic management in areas like Olongapo, Zambales, where floods were also observed.

Moreover, PRO3 personnel are coordinating with local government units to assess the ongoing needs of affected communities in Aurora province, the area most heavily impacted by the storm in the region.

PRO3 remains committed to providing timely updates and ongoing assistance to the communities of Central Luzon as they navigate the aftermath of Typhoon Paolo.

Peñones emphasized their dedication to serving and protecting communities in need. These operations align with the directive from Acting Chief PNP PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. to implement thorough Risk Management Plans at all levels of the police force.