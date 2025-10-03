Bulacan’s most wanted man nabbed for statutory rape

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Authorities have arrested Bulacan’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person at the provincial level following an intensive operation in Doña Remedios Trinidad, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) confirmed Friday.

The suspect, a 33-year-old identified only as alias “Ryan,” is facing two counts of statutory rape. His arrest was carried out through a joint effort of the Doña Remedios Trinidad Municipal Police Station (DRT MPS) and the Regional Intelligence Unit 3 – Bulacan West PIT.

The operation was conducted at around 10:00 a.m. on October 2 in Brgy. Camachile, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. Police said Ryan had long been a high-priority target.

According to PCPT Marc Henry SJ Gonzales, officer-in-charge of DRT MPS, the arrest was based on a warrant issued by Hon. Jonathan Patrick Ayon-Ayon De Ala, presiding judge of RTC Branch 18, Malolos City, Bulacan. The warrant, dated September 16, 2025, covers Criminal Case Nos. 5238-M-2025 and 5239-M-2025. No bail was recommended.

Bulacan Police Provincial Director PCOL Angel L. Garcillano reiterated the PNP’s commitment to upholding peace and order, stressing the importance of collaboration with local government units and the community in ensuring safety.

The arrest highlights the continuing efforts of the Bulacan police force to bring justice to victims and maintain security in the province.