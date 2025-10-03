Building tomorrow’s cities, the Pinoy way

The Philippines is gearing up for a bigger role in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

By 2026, the country — through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) — will officially take the helm of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN), a regional alliance pushing for people-centered, resilient, and tech-driven urban development.

The handover was made on 9 September, when Malaysia’s Deputy Secretary-General Mohd Hazli Bin Ahmad Adnan formally passed the chairmanship to DILG Undersecretary Marlo L. Iringan during the 8th ASCN Annual Meeting.

For the Philippines, it’s more than just a title — it’s a call to lead Southeast Asia in reimagining what “smart living” means for everyday people.

“Being a smart community is not just about building high-tech infrastructure,” Undersecretary Iringan stressed. “It’s about accountable and efficient governance that truly improves the lives of citizens.”

And the Philippines already has stories to tell. Manila has rolled out its Command City Upgrade and e-Government Service. Davao is implementing a Converged Command Center with advanced transportation and security systems. Cebu is modernizing traffic flow with its Automated Citywide Traffic Control and Bus Rapid Transit System. Even smaller cities like Cauayan are being included in the network, proving that innovation isn’t just for megacities.

“These projects show that smart cities are not an abstract idea,” Iringan said. “They’re real solutions — faster services, safer streets, smoother mobility, stronger resilience.”

The DILG also spotlighted its DRIVEN Program (Developing Resilient, Innovative, Vibrant, and Efficient Smart Local Governments Nationwide), created with support from the World Bank. The program is laying the foundation for a Philippine Smart Local Governments platform, connecting LGUs and partners to integrate digital tools, sustainable infrastructure and citizen-led innovation.

“Being a smart and sustainable community is not just about technology,” Iringan added. “It’s about building creativity, resilience, and a sense of belonging among citizens.”

Launched in Singapore in 2018, the ASCN now links 35 cities across Southeast Asia. With the Philippines taking the chairmanship, the country will be steering the conversation on how these cities can work together — sharing best practices, modernizing urban governance, and making resilience and quality of life not just aspirations, but realities.