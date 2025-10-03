BPO workers outraged over alleged earthquake labor violations

The BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu expressed outrage on Thursday after receiving reports from call center agents alleging labor and safety violations amid the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in the province on 30 September.

In a statement, the group said, “No ‘business-as-usual’ amid disaster. Hold reckless employers and negligent government accountable!” Within two days after the quake, they received hundreds of complaints regarding dangerous company policies that violated Occupational Safety and Health Standards mandated by law.

Amid the disaster, agents were allegedly forced to report to work. Those who prioritized their own safety and that of their families were reportedly met with retaliatory actions, including notices-to-explain (NTEs), administrative sanctions, and loss of attendance incentives and benefits.

“The government also showed prioritization of corporate interests over employee well-being by not declaring imminent danger,” the group added.

On Thursday, BIEN-Cebu submitted a complaint to the Department of Labor and Employment – Regional Office 7 (DOLE-RO7). Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the agency will conduct an investigation.

“Without preempting the outcome of the investigation, workers cannot be compelled to report for work if they fear or believe their workplace is unsafe or hazardous. Companies cannot impose disciplinary action if the refusal or non-reporting is based on justifiable grounds, such as concerns for safety or health,” Laguesma said.

On Friday, BIEN announced the dailogue with DOLE Regional Director Atty. Roy L. Buenafe is scheduled on 6 October. Agents were encouraged to continue sending reports regarding such violations.