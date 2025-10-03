Boy with autism dies a day after being found in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — The search for a missing six-year-old boy with autism that gripped Baguio City in recent days ended in tragedy after he passed away early on the morning of 3 October 2025.

Jarren Dabaras, who was non-verbal and had Level 3 autism, went missing around midnight on 29 September. Relief and joy swept through his family, search parties, and the community when he was found alive at around 10 a.m. on 2 October in Barangay Middle Atok Trail.

The boy was discovered weak, dehydrated, and covered in mud. Despite receiving immediate medical treatment, he later succumbed to the physical toll of his four-day ordeal.

Condolences from Baguio residents have poured in for the Dabaras family, who had held onto hope throughout the search.