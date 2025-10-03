Bicol relief distribution at P48.1M

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Region V has mobilized P48.1 million in emergency employment and livelihood assistance across the Bicol Region to expedite recovery efforts following the devastation of severe tropical storm “Opong.”

The financial injection comes in line with a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to fast-track relief in the hardest-hit areas.

Of the total aid, P40.3 million was allocated under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, covering immediate cash payouts, urgent deployment and profiling for 6,455 beneficiaries across 11 municipalities.

An additional P5 million was earmarked for the profiling of potential beneficiaries under the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), and P2.7 million was set aside for the Government Internship Program (GIP).

President Marcos personally led the distribution of aid in Masbate City on 1 October 2025 and during his visit to Nursery Elementary School, which was converted into an evacuation center, he oversaw the turnover of two Starlink units to restore connectivity, inspected storm-damaged classrooms and handed out financial assistance to affected families and workers.

He was joined by a number of Cabinet officials, including DoLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

According to DoLE Region V’s situational report, Opong affected 183,926 families, or 693,290 individuals, across the region. Masbate Province was the most severely impacted, with over 8,000 families still sheltering in evacuation centers.

Beyond the DoLE’s assistance, DSWD provided P10,000 in cash aid to 600 families and distributed family food packs, hygiene kits, and other non-food items.

The families of four reported casualties will receive livelihood support through DILP, while affected micro-establishments will be assisted via the Adjustment Measures Program.