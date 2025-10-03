Beyond skin deep: Transforming scars into stories of hope

“This initiative is the result of decades of researching the best treatments, assembling the best team of doctors and truly listening to our patients,” said doctor Vicki Belo. “Scars are some of the most difficult conditions to treat. But sometimes life happens and when it does, we want to be the experts you can count on. Not just to treat the scar but to walk with you through the healing.”

Belo brand ambassadors Donny Pangilinan, Iza Calzado, Catriona Gray and Alden Richards personally supported the project, helping to select seven individuals whose scars, both physical and emotional, carry powerful stories of resilience. These seven will undergo a transformative journey under the guidance of Belo’s multi-specialty medical team.

“Scars are really painful reminders of a traumatic incident in your life. We really want to help them,” Dr. Belo said.

Dr. Hayden Kho, Jr., managing director of Belo Medical Group, explained the project’s deeper mission. “This project is for those who feel stuck in the past because of the scars they see in the mirror every day. It is for those who have done the inner work but still carry the outer reminder of something painful. This is our way of giving back,” he said.

The project goes beyond surface-level beauty. It aims to restore confidence, dignity and self-love. “We hope this will change their lives. They will no longer be reminded of the trauma and will feel more self-confident and happier,” Dr. Belo added.