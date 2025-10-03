9 Koreans arrested over illegal detention, online gambling — PNP

Nine Korean nationals were arrested in Cebu City for illegal detention and alleged involvement in illegal online gambling, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed Friday.

Five of the suspects are reportedly subjects of INTERPOL Red Notices.

According to Acting PNP Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the operation underscores the PNP’s commitment to uphold the rule of law, regardless of nationality.

“The apprehension of these nine foreign nationals — five with INTERPOL Red Notices — sends a clear message that no one, whether local or foreign, is above the law,” Nartatez said. “This case highlights the value of intelligence-driven operations and strong community cooperation.”

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed on 8 August 2025, by an employee who alleged that he was illegally detained and denied his salary for nearly two months.

The Regional Special Project Unit (RSPU) 7 conducted a validation of the report, which led to the issuance of arrest warrants on 23 September 2025, by Judge James Stewart Ramon E. Himalaloan of the Regional Trial Court Branch 7, Cebu City.

Some of the suspects were denied bail, while others were granted bail set at P120,000 each.

On 2 October, an additional complaint was filed against the same nine suspects for alleged violations of Presidential Decree 1602, in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, over suspected illegal online gambling operations.

Five suspects are currently held at the RSPU 7 Custodial Facility, while the remaining four are detained at the Cebu City Custodial Facility pending further legal proceedings.

PNP Spokesperson PBGEN Randulf Tuaño reiterated the police force’s commitment to pursue criminals “regardless of nationality” and to uphold public safety across the country.

“This proves that informed and vigilant citizens are law enforcement’s strongest allies. Active community participation helps prevent crime and ensures justice is served without delay,” Tuaño said.

He added that the arrests come in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the national campaign against crime and ensure public safety in Filipino communities.