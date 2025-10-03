5 lawless group members surrender in South Cotabato, turnover high-powered firearms

The Armed Forces of the Philippines continues to make headway in its peace and security efforts as five members of lawless groups surrendered to the Joint Task Force (JTF) Central on Friday in Barangay Kablon, Tupi, South Cotabato.

The surrendering individuals, identified as two members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and three from the Dawlah Islamiyah–Maguid Group, turned over several high-powered firearms and war materiel.

This latest development is credited to sustained intelligence operations and negotiation efforts by government troops operating in Central Mindanao.

MGen. Donald Gumiran, Commander of JTF Central, said the peaceful surrender represents a significant win in the military’s ongoing campaign against insurgency and terrorism in the region.

Seized from the former combatants were one M16A1 rifle, two M1 Carbine rifles, two M79 grenade launchers, magazines, and various live ammunition, including 40mm high-explosive rounds.

The weapons were formally turned over to the 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco.

Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) acting commander, BGen. Romulo Quemado II commended the decision of the former rebels to return to civilian life.

“The decision of these former rebels to surrender and lay down their arms is a step toward healing and reconciliation,” Brig. Gen. Quemado said.

“WestMinCom remains steadfast in its commitment to support our troops, local governments, and communities in fostering peace and ensuring that opportunities for a better future outweigh the lure of armed struggle.”

The recent surrender follows a similar event on 30 September, where residents of Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur, turned over loose firearms to authorities, signaling a growing trend of community cooperation in Western Mindanao’s peace-building efforts.

The AFP’s Western Mindanao Command has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting surrendering individuals through reintegration programs in coordination with local government units and national agencies, in a bid to sustain long-term peace and development in conflict-affected areas.