WEATHER UPDATE: 'Paolo' slightly intensifies over Phl Sea

Tropical Storm Paolo strengthened slightly over the Philippine Sea on Thursday morning as it tracked west-northwest toward northern Luzon, bringing gale-force winds and the threat of storm surges, according to PAGASA.

As of 10 a.m., the storm was located 575 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. 'Paolo' was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gusts of up to 90 kph, and was moving at 20 kph. Its central pressure was measured at 998 hPa.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 — indicating gale-force winds — over parts of Isabela, Quirino, and Aurora, where minor to moderate damage is possible.

Signal No. 1, warning of strong winds, remains in effect in Cagayan, most of Isabela and Quirino, Ilocos Region, northern Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. Areas under this alert may experience minimal to minor impacts.

Landfall forecast

'Paolo' is forecast to make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora by Friday morning.

It is expected to cross Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Saturday, where further intensification into a typhoon is possible.