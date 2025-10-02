Vigan cop reassigned amid probe into alleged voyeurism post

A police officer from Vigan City has been reassigned to the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office after a social media post allegedly involving voyeurism went viral and drew backlash from both the public and the academic sector.

The controversy began when a photo of the officer in uniform, standing by a barred window, circulated online with captions that many netizens described as “bastos” and violative of Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act (Bawal Bastos Law). Critics argued that such posts—even if made in jest—trivialize harassment and risk normalizing inappropriate behavior.

In a statement, the Vigan City Police Station stressed that the actions shown in the post “do not represent the values, principles, or the collective integrity of the police force.” The station confirmed that proper disciplinary procedures are underway to ensure accountability under PNP rules and regulations.

The University of Northern Philippines (UNP) Student Council also released an official statement expressing concern, warning that the post may “unintentionally normalize or influence students to consider behavior that is disrespectful and potentially violative of existing laws, university policies, and social conduct.”

Authorities have assured the public that the matter is being addressed seriously, with the reassignment serving as part of the ongoing disciplinary process. Both the police and student leaders underscored the importance of upholding respect, accountability, and the protection of students and the wider community against gender-based harassment.