UTOL family fun run slated

Thousands are expected to gather at the Quirino Grandstand on 7 December for the Family Fun Run 2025, a major event dedicated to promoting health and raising funds for charity. The race is organized in partnership with Green Media Events and supported by Filipino ride-hailing app UTOL RIDE.

Organizers emphasized that every step taken will help feed hungry children and support cancer survivors. All proceeds from the run will benefit Gawad Kalinga’s Kusina ng Kalinga, which provides daily meals to families in need, and the PGH Cancer Survivors group, which inspires hope and resilience.

The event features three categories: the 5KM run (P1,000 fee), the 10KM run (P1,300 fee), and the 16KM run (P1,500 fee). All registered participants will receive a singlet, a finisher shirt, a medal, a race bib, and sponsor giveaways. The 10KM and 16KM participants will also receive a timing chip or RFID.

Top finishers in each category will receive special prizes, and all runners can enjoy giveaways from sponsors including Eurotel, Gatorade, Kojie-san, and Bayview Park Hotel Manila.

Beyond the race itself, the event is planned as a community celebration, featuring wellness booths, family games, and advocacy talks. Organizers encouraged residents to bring their families and friends, emphasizing that the event is for all ages.

UTOL RIDE has been designated as the official transport partner for the fun run. Organizers urged participants to download the UTOL RIDE app for fast and safe transportation to the Grandstand. Registration for the run is available through the MyRunTime platform.