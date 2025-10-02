UK synagogue attacker shot dead after killing 2, injuring 3

Two people were killed and three others seriously wounded on Thursday, October 2, in a synagogue attack in northern England.

According to reports from Reuters, the suspect — who rammed a car into people and then began stabbing them on the holy day of Yom Kippur — was shot by police, Greater Manchester Police said.

The suspect was wearing a vest that appeared to be an explosive device. Officers rushed to the scene at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall district of the city.

Police initially said they believed the suspect was dead but couldn’t immediately confirm it due to concerns he might be carrying explosives. A bomb disposal team was deployed to the scene.

The attack occurred during a gathering at an Orthodox synagogue in a Manchester suburb on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Police confirmed that the two people who died were Jewish.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m., after someone reported seeing a car driven at people and a man being stabbed.