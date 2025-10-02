Twice's Jeongyeon unable to attend upcoming world tour in Bulacan

Twice member Jeongyeon will not be able to attend the <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR IN BULACAN due to health reasons, her agency announced.

"We sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for this concert and are truly sorry to deliver such disappointing news. After much careful consideration, this decision was made inevitably with the artist's health and recovery as our utmost priority. We kindly ask for your understanding," JYP Entertainment wrote.

The eight remaining members, Jihyo, Tzuyu, Mina, Momo, Sana, Nayeon, Dahyun and Chaeyoung will be present on 4 October at the Philippine Arena.

"We are always grateful for the tremendous love and support you give to Twice, and once again, we deeply apologize for the sadness and disappointment this may cause," JYP added.