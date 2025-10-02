Turning pain to purpose

*Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide*

Every September and October, the Philippines marks Suicide Prevention Month and World Mental Health Month — a crucial reminder of the country’s urgent mental health crisis.

The Philippine National Police recorded more than 2,000 suicide cases in the first half of this year alone, underscoring a growing tragedy that continues to impact families, schools and communities nationwide.

“Behind every statistic is a story, a family, and a dream. When we talk about suicide cases, we are not just talking about numbers. We are talking about lives and futures that matter," Ymari Kristia Pascua, chief empowerment officer of Mental Health Youth Hub PH, said.

Pascua’s journey, once featured on Maalaala Mo Kaya, mirrors the struggles of countless Filipinos.

“My own story has been filled with struggles, but also with resilience,” she shared. “I chose to turn my pain into purpose so that others do not feel they have to fight their battles alone.”

Rising from personal battles, she became a youth mental health coach, speaker, and mentor. She now partners with local governments, schools, NGOs, and youth groups to create safe spaces, promote resilience, and champion suicide prevention, reaching audiences from major cities to remote towns.

This year, Pascua brought her advocacy into the worlds where young Filipinos naturally gather: music and fandom communities. She recognized that these spaces are not only about entertainment but also about belonging, and she sought to transform them into safe havens for conversations on mental health.

In September, she teamed up with Bini Mikha for a mental health seminar that reminded fans that fandom is more than cheering for an idol. She also collaborated with Ben&Ben, weaving stories of hope and resilience into the band’s deeply emotional anthems like “Leaves,” “Courage” and “Di Ka Sayang.”

Wherever Pascua goes, she carries a powerful reminder: “Wherever I go, from cities to the smallest towns, I see the same truth: mental health is everyone’s concern."

Her message is simple yet urgent. “Let us not limit mental health awareness to September or October. Caring for our mental well-being should be part of our everyday lives, in every home and every community," she urged.

Pascua also serves as a senior volunteer of I am MAD (Making A Difference) Volunteers Inc.

The National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1553 (toll-free via landline). For mobile users, Globe and TM subscribers may call 0966-351-4518 or 0917-899-8727, while Smart, Sun, and TNT subscribers may dial 0908-639-2672. Hopeline PH is also available at (02) 8804-4673.