Speed, familiarity lift Bulldogs past Akowe, Tigers

Finally, there’s a team that can tame the mighty Collins Akowe.

Using speed and familiarity with his style of play, the Bulldogs were able to contain Akowe, leading to a 76-69 win over University of Santo Tomas in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament late Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 Akowe, who has been averaging 24.5 points and 18.0 rebounds in his first two games had a brutal night with a season-low five points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field along with eight rebounds.

“It’s up to you to speculate on how we stopped him,” said NU coach Jeff Napa, refusing to reveal the secret formula on how to cage the gentle giant from Nigeria.

“But I’m still happy with the guys because they followed our game plan. They’re disciplined and the effort was there. They didn’t let the foul trouble become a hindrance for them to execute our game plan.”

Indeed, the Bulldogs had concocted the perfect formula on how to stop the Nigerian powerhouse. They looked prepared on both ends and ready to face the player who gave them glory in the high school ranks.

In fact, Akowe was noticeably kept far from his comfort zone — the shaded lanes — during pick-and-roll situations and the Bulldogs obviously exposed his slow reaction in the perimeter by switching to force him to face smaller, quicker forwards at the defensive end.

Gambian Omar John also did a tremendous job boxing him out, prompting him to outduel Akowe with 10 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals while 6-foot-5 PJ Palacielo, who played with Akowe in high school, threw a body on him all game long, allowing NU to win the rebounding battle, 52-39.

Napa said stopping Akowe was a total team effort.

“The players really worked hard to get this win,” he said, adding that the battle is still far from done.

“I told them not to celebrate when they step out of UST because we still have a game against another contender — UP.”