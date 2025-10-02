Skin 101, BTL Aesthetics highlight holistic skin and mind care

True beauty is more than what meets the eye—it’s how we feel within. This philosophy was at the heart of “Beyond Skin,” an exclusive event mounted by Skin 101, founded by dermatologist Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz, in collaboration with BTL Aesthetics, a global leader in non-invasive technologies.

Held in the spirit of merging science, aesthetics, and mental wellness, the event emphasized that caring for the skin is also caring for the self, and that confidence begins when inner balance meets outer radiance.

Redefining Self-Care

The spotlight fell on three of BTL’s cutting-edge innovations:

• Exilis – A non-invasive treatment blending ultrasound and radiofrequency to tighten skin and sculpt the body, promoting both physical confidence and comfort.

• Emsella – Designed to strengthen the pelvic floor, this breakthrough improves physical health while uplifting emotional well-being and confidence.

• Exomind – BTL’s newest frontier, fusing advanced EXO-TMS technology to enhance cognitive clarity, stress management, and overall mental wellness.

Dr. Francisco-Diaz noted: “At Skin 101, we’ve always believed that solutions should go beyond surface-level results. Partnering with BTL allows us to give our patients tools that don’t just transform appearance, but also restore balance and empower well-being.”

A Gathering of Minds and Advocates

The event brought together dermatologists, medical experts, lifestyle influencers, and clients who share a common advocacy: redefining beauty as a holistic pursuit. Guests took part in live demos, interactive talks, and one-on-one consultations, reinforcing that self-care is not indulgence but a crucial investment in health and mental resilience.

Beauty With Purpose

By unveiling Exomind in the Philippines, Skin 101 once again asserts its role as a pioneer in dermatology and aesthetics—championing not just radiant skin, but also a healthier mind and stronger spirit.

The message was clear: in today’s fast-paced world, wellness and beauty cannot be separated. To glow on the outside, one must nurture peace and balance within.

At “Beyond Skin,” Skin 101 and BTL Aesthetics proved that caring for your skin can also mean caring for your mind—because the journey to true confidence begins both inside and out.