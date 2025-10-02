Singapore Airlines: Filipino travelers growing comfortable with cashless bookings

As Filipinos increasingly embrace digitization, booking flights and traveling abroad are now mostly done online with just a tap of a finger, a top executive of Singapore Airlines said on Thursday.

“During this pre-pandemic period, people have now become more comfortable with digital and cashless transactions. So, transitioning to a virtual travel show is a good decision for us because it provides customized convenience and nationwide access. When you book via Singapore.com or the Singapore Air mobile app, you can easily compare prices based on the destination and the travel days that you have, as well as instant confirmation,” said Marie Aiza Soller-Garcia, the marketing and PR head of Singapore Airlines, during the Time To Fly Virtual Travel Fair 2025 at the New World Hotel, Makati City.

She said the Filipino market remains an integral part of Singapore Airlines’ operations, particularly for families, solo travelers, and corporate clients, and that the Time To Fly Travel Fair has been a great help for travelers to see the world.

“And in terms of growth, we remain very optimistic, especially the capacity increases of SQ 913 and SQ 914. With that fifth flight, the additional services allowed us to meet the market demand,” she said.

In June this year, the carrier announced the fifth daily service from August 2025, increasing seat capacity by 27 percent.

The Time To Fly Virtual Travel Fair will run from 10 to 25 October 2025, in collaboration with Mastercard.

Customers can look forward to attractive discounts on Singapore Airlines flights to exciting destinations in the airline’s network, complemented by exclusive partner promotions from leading lifestyle, retail, and hospitality brands.

Liwei Tai, General Manager Philippines, Singapore Airlines, said: “Travelers from the Philippines value great fares, flexibility, and meaningful experiences. The Time To Fly Virtual Travel Fair brings these together with exclusive offers and partner privileges to provide our customers more value when making their travel plans.”

Judith Dayrit, Vice President, Account Management, Philippines, Mastercard, added: “Filipinos have a deep passion for travel, and Mastercard is proud to collaborate with Singapore Airlines to make every journey even more rewarding. With exclusive offers and exciting perks, together we’re unlocking a world of privileges that elevate every step of the travel experience for Mastercard cardholders.”