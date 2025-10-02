Sara offers prayers for Cebu quake victims

Vice President Sara Duterte offered her sympathies and prayers for the victims of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu on Tuesday night.

"We are fervently praying for your safety in Cebu and other parts of the Visayas affected by the earthquake and aftershocks," Duterte said in a statement.

"We ask God to grant comfort to those who have lost loved ones, and to provide relief and strength for those holding their families together amid property loss and damage," the Vice President added.

Duterte is currently in Cebu province. She is scheduled to visit the areas affected by the disaster.

"May you find strength in one another, and may the legendary Visayan warmth and resilience shine through amidst this deep sorrow," she said.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP), through its Disaster Operations Center, has also distributed relief items for residents affected by the recent earthquake.