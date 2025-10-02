Ramos kicks off Phl campaign with ninth-place finish

Rosegie Ramos finished in ninth place in the women's 48-kilogram event early Friday (Manila time) as the Philippines started its campaign in the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway.



The 21-year-old weightlifter from Zamboanga City tallied 80kgs in the snatch and 96kgs in the clean-and-jerk for a total lift of 196kgs.



Ri Song Gum of North Korea dominated the competition by lifting 91kgs in the snatch and 122kgs in the clean-and-jerk for a total lift of 213kgs.



Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of Indonesia snatched 84kgs and tallied 115kgs in the clean-and-jerk for a total lift of 199kgs for the silver medal.



Tanyathon Sukcharoen of Thailand finished with a bronze medal with a snatch of 88kgs and a clean-and-jerk of 110kgs for a total lift of 198kgs.



Up next for the Filipino lifters is Fernando Agad Jr. as he competes in the men'a 60kg event on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. (Manila time).