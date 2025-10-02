PHLPost mail trucks transport emergency relief to earthquake-hit areas

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has deployed its fleet of vehicles in Central and Eastern Visayas to support the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in transporting relief supplies to families affected by the recent 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu.

Postal trucks were used to deliver food packs, sleeping kits, and laminated sacks for temporary shelters to Bogo City and nearby municipalities. Postal Area 5 Director Marilyn Alcoy has been coordinating with DSWD Cebu to mobilize trucks and personnel, ensuring timely delivery of aid to evacuation centers and affected communities.

As the country’s universal service provider, PHLPost maintains a nationwide logistics and delivery network capable of reaching even the remotest barangays. The agency also keeps a standby fleet of trucks and has identified facilities nationwide that may serve as logistics hubs during disasters, enabling it to complement government relief operations.

While extending support to humanitarian efforts, PHLPost continues mail and parcel delivery in unaffected areas, demonstrating its commitment to serve as both a reliable public utility and a partner in disaster response.