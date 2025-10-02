Philta, PSC eyeing WTA hosting

Alex Eala might find herself displaying her wares before her beloved hometown fans if the Philippine Lawn Tennis Association (Philta) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) succeed in staging a WTA event to be called Philippine Women’s Open early next year.

Talks are underway for the possible hosting of the netfest for 26 January to 1 February event at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Courts after Philta secretary general and Navotas mayor John Rey Tiangco and PSC Chairperson Patrick “Pato” Gregorio discussed the project.

The vision was outlined in a landmark meeting last week with Tiangco expressing optimism over the tieup with the PSC.

“Our partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission paves the way for a new chapter in Philippine tennis. From pursuing the hosting of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open and ITF J30 to exploring the opening of Rizal Memorial courts to the public and building the Philippine Tennis Center in New Clark City, we are bringing world-class opportunities closer to home. Tennis transforms lives, and with PSC’s support, we are determined to help Filipinos rise and shine on the world stage.”

Gregorio added: “This is more than a tournament. This is about giving our athletes the chance to test themselves against the world’s best, inspiring the next generation, and placing the Philippines firmly on the global tennis map. The greatest champions began their journeys on public courts. By opening access and investing in world-class events, we are giving Filipinos the same chance to dream big and achieve greatness.”

If it happens, sports fans would get to see Eala, who has been busy campaigning overseas, in the flesh.

In addition to the WTA talks, the Philippines is already confirmed to host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J30 Tournament starting next month, welcoming rising juniors aged 13 to 18 from across Asia and beyond.