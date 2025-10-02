PBA throws grand party

A grand party kicks off a season-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The league gets the ball rolling at the green gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday where it will hold a four-hour fans day in honor of what the PBA considers as its lifeblood.

Players will be interacting with the different fans club in a meet-and-greet event that also features performances by the PBA’s All-Star band.

Various PBA merchandise are also on sale in the venue.

From the Araneta Center, the festivity then shifts to Ortigas later in the night when the league hosts a first ever fellowship that traces the 50-year history of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

Former and current players have been invited to the celebration at the Meralco Theater along with officials, managers, team staff, members of the press, and PBA employees — all past and present.

Entertainment will be provided by Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, APO Hiking Society, Bituin Escalante and a host of others as they serenade the guests with songs from 1975 onwards — representing five decades of the PBA’s existence.

Members of the PBA’s 50 Greatest Players and Hall of Famers will also be recognized during the program, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

“We’re inviting all of you to join the PBA 50th year reunion because we will honor everybody who became part of the league in five decades,” said Marcial as he urged everyone to extend the invitation on behalf of the league.