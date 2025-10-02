Parañaque seeks LRT station renaming

The Parañaque City Council is formally pressing the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to change the name of one of the new LRT-1 extension stations from “Dr. Santos” to “Dr. Arcadio Santos.”

In Resolution No. 2025-230 (004), the 10th Council argued that the abbreviated name “Dr. Santos” is too common and overlooks an important aspect of local history.

It seeks to properly recognize and identify Dr. Arcadio Santos, a Parañaque native and former governor of Rizal, after whom the avenue where the station is located was named.

“The station name Dr. Santos is a common name, thus, there is a need to rename the station to Dr. Arcadio Santos,” said the resolution.

The Dr. Santos station is one of five new stops that opened in November 2024 as part of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1. The extension also includes Redemptorist-ASEANA, MIA Road, Asia World (PITX), and Ninoy Aquino Avenue stations.

The expansion has added approximately 80,000 passengers to LRT-1’s daily ridership and cut travel time to Parañaque from Quezon City by nearly an hour.