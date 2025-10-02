Pampanga police arrest 11 in San Fernando gambling den raid

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police arrested 11 individuals following a raid on an illegal gambling den in Barangay Potrero, San Fernando City, on Wednesday night.

The operation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, targeted a "Monte" card game, a prohibited gambling activity, in Bulaon Resettlement.

PLTCOL Marlon M. Cudal led the CIDG unit in the 10:50 p.m. raid, resulting in the apprehension of suspected operators, financiers, and bettors. Authorities confiscated six decks of playing cards, ₱78,250 in cash, a ledger, and a ballpen.

In a statement, PCOL Grant A. Gollod, Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3, said the CIDG remains committed to cracking down on illegal gambling in the region, in line with the Philippine National Police's intensified efforts.

The PNP, under Acting Chief PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., has prioritized the fight against illegal gambling.