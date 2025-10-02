PAF deploys air assets for quake rescue, relief ops

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has mobilized multiple air and ground units to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Cebu Province following the devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the region late on September 30.

According to PAF spokesperson Col. Maria Christina Basco, the Tactical Operations Wing Central activated its Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) on October 1 to assist in emergency operations across quake-affected communities.

A C-130 cargo aircraft was immediately dispatched to transport reinforcements from the 505th Search and Rescue Group (SRG), alongside a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) team from the Philippine Army.

Black Hawk helicopters from the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing were also deployed for rapid damage assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) flights, as well as for ferrying rescue personnel, medical teams, equipment, and relief goods to remote and severely affected areas.