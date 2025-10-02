PAF deploys air assets for quake rescue, relief ops

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has mobilized multiple air and ground units to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Cebu Province following the devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the region late on September 30.
According to PAF spokesperson Col. Maria Christina Basco, the Tactical Operations Wing Central activated its Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) on October 1 to assist in emergency operations across quake-affected communities.
A C-130 cargo aircraft was immediately dispatched to transport reinforcements from the 505th Search and Rescue Group (SRG), alongside a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) team from the Philippine Army.
Black Hawk helicopters from the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing were also deployed for rapid damage assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) flights, as well as for ferrying rescue personnel, medical teams, equipment, and relief goods to remote and severely affected areas.
On the ground, personnel from the 560th Air Base Group joined forces with Army responders to conduct rapid assessments, search and rescue operations, and distribute relief items to displaced residents.
“The Philippine Air Force remains steadfast in its mission to save lives and deliver timely humanitarian assistance,” Basco said.
“Working hand in hand with other government agencies, local officials, and volunteers, we continue to bring hope and critical support to communities in crisis.”
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has placed its units in Central Visayas on heightened alert, as aftershocks and damage assessments continue.
Authorities are prioritizing aid delivery to areas with collapsed infrastructure, isolated communities, and overwhelmed local hospitals.
Basco also assured the public that more air assets and personnel are on standby for deployment should the need escalate in the coming days.