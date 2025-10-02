P25M in drugs seized, 7.6K arrested in Sept — PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday announced the seizure of over P245 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 7,660 wanted persons during intensified law enforcement operations conducted nationwide in September alone.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño reported that a total of 4,624 anti-drug operations were carried out from September 1 to 30, resulting in the arrest of 4,246 drug personalities and the neutralization of two others.

Authorities confiscated a range of illegal substances, including 31,416.64 grams of shabu, 15,676.42 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 121,740 marijuana plants, 3,448.98 grams of kush marijuana, and 40.02 grams of ecstasy.

The total estimated street value of the seized drugs is P245,103,826.40.

In addition to the drug crackdown, police operations led to the arrest of 7,660 individuals with outstanding warrants of arrest. Of these, 2,032 were classified as Most Wanted Persons, while 5,628 were Other Wanted Persons.

In a separate statement, Acting PNP Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. underscored the role of community support in the campaign’s success.

“These accomplishments highlight our men and women’s tireless efforts to keep our communities safe,” he said. “Every arrest, every seizure, is a strong message to criminals and drug syndicates that the law will always prevail.”

Nartatez said the operations were conducted in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify anti-crime and anti-drug initiatives.

The PNP chief vowed to sustain police efforts to ensure peace and security in communities across the country.