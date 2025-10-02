Our favorite house is back

There’s nothing like dining with your family or friends at your favorite place that serve comfort food.

For over five decades, homegrown Pancake House has been part of Filipino life; a place where warm smiles and familiar spaces come together to create memories that last.

In 1970, its very first store opened in Magallanes Theater in Makati, planting the roots of what would grow into a well-loved dining destination.

Now, in 2025, the brand proudly reopens its Paseo de Magallanes store that is refreshed and ready to welcome both loyal fans and new diners into its cozy embrace.