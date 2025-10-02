SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Our favorite house is back

Soft, fluffy pancakes.
Soft, fluffy pancakes. Photograph courtesy of Pancake House
Published on

There’s nothing like dining with your family or friends at your favorite place that serve comfort food. 

For over five decades, homegrown Pancake House has been part of Filipino life; a place where warm smiles and familiar spaces come together to create memories that last. 

In 1970, its very first store opened in Magallanes Theater in Makati, planting the roots of what would grow into a well-loved dining destination. 

Now, in 2025, the brand proudly reopens its Paseo de Magallanes store that is refreshed and ready to welcome both loyal fans and new diners into its cozy embrace.

Pancake House Paseo de Magallanes stands as a symbol of both heritage and renewal.
Pancake House Paseo de Magallanes stands as a symbol of both heritage and renewal.Photograph courtesy of Pancake House

The newly renovated branch has a coffee nook, created in collaboration with Yardstick Coffee, serving expertly brewed cups that complement Pancake House’s sweet and savory staples. There’s also a dedicated takeout window for quick and easy pickups.

While the space has evolved, the brand remains to serve the dishes that feel like home: Pan Chicken, Golden Brown Waffles, Pancakes, Spaghetti and Best Taco in Town.

TACOS.
TACOS. Photograph courtesy of Pancake House
SPAGHETTI.
SPAGHETTI. Photograph courtesy of Pancake House

With additional space to socialize, a special area for takeout, and a snug spot for coffee, there are even more opportunities to relish those memories at Paseo.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph