Nueva Ecija police net major arrests, seizures

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) is making significant strides in combating crime, reporting multiple successful operations across the province.

On October 1, a series of buy-bust operations conducted by operatives from San Antonio MPS, San Leonardo MPS, Laur MPS, Cuyapo MPS, and Licab MPS resulted in the arrest of seven drug peddlers. The operations led to the confiscation of approximately 7.58 grams of shabu, with a value of P52,156.00. The suspects will be charged with violations of Republic Act 9165.

Also on October 1, NEPPO's intensified Manhunt Charlie operations led to the arrest of two Top Most Wanted Persons in separate operations. Joint personnel from the Gapan City Police Station and other units apprehended a 43-year-old male in Barangay San Vicente, Gapan City, wanted for Frustrated Murder. In Cabanatuan City, joint elements apprehended a 72-year-old male wanted for Theft and Estafa.

A day earlier (September 30), joint operatives of Santa Rosa MPS and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) implemented a search warrant in Santa Rosa, resulting in the arrest of a 55-year-old male suspect. Authorities recovered a .45 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber revolver, ammunition, and approximately 5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P34,000.00. The suspect faces charges related to firearms and drug violations.

Provincial Director PCol Heryl Bruno commended the officers involved in these operations, emphasizing NEPPO's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the province.

He emphasized that these achievements align with the directive of PBGen Rogelio Peñones Jr., Regional Director, PRO3, to intensify police operations and relentlessly pursue criminals across Central Luzon.